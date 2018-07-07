Will corruption end?

Corrupt. This is described as “morally depraved, wicked: influenced by bribery or fraudulent activity.” Linked to public sector inefficiencies, state corruption breaks down the civil order, especially when there is no accountability.

Last week, the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on State Enterprises revealed a damning report on several financial irregularities, security lapses and conflicts of interest by the deficit-ridden Caribbean Airlines (CAL). “Reckless and irresponsible,” remarked JSC member Wade Mark, with reference to hiring practices of CAL’s CEO, Garvin Medera. JSC chairman David Small expressed shock on learning that some 40 CAL employees earned over $1 million per year, etc, etc.

Where are the permanent secretaries, the chief accounting officers of the various ministries? Reginald Dumas and even more recently, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat are right in questioning the competence and even the integrity of some. A slap on the wrist is no longer enough. Look at what has been happening in our state companies and government agencies – from Petrotrin, National Lotteries Control Board, Housing Development Corporation, Sports Company, Town and Country, National Quarries, Self-Help Commission, Regional Corporations, Licensing Offices, WASA, etc.

Last June 20, officers of the 18-year-old Youth Training and Employment Partnership Programme (YTEPP) appeared before the Public Accounts (State Enterprise) Joint Select Committee (JSC) chaired by the indomitable Senator Wade Mark. This inquiry bristled at the unapproved expenditures and transfers by YTEPP. The annual reports by the vigilant Auditor General Majeed Ali – more ignored than obeyed – give further testimony to that, raising the question: Will state corruption ever end?

Independent Senator David Small hit the roof at the JSC-YTEPP encounter. Mark, the JSC chairman, like Senator Small, expressed deep concerns, even harsh words. YTEPP was found to be hiring people arbitrarily, spending and transferring funds without proper approval, advanced salaries, giving loans without repayment, cell-phones and transport allowances, etc, etc. Such mismanagement often sows the seeds of big-time corruption.

“Mr CEO, please send us the documented approvals for these expenditures,” demanded Mark. An angry Small asked the Ministry of Education, the 12-member YTEPP Board, CEO Nigel Forgenie and Director Carolyn Gloudon: “Go and do your job. This is taxpayers’ money, you just cannot do this.”

Days after the YTEPP inquiry, Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly disclosed an audited report containing another alarming string of unapproved expenditures by publicly-funded Pan Trinbago, National Carnival Bands Association and Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Association.

The challenge facing this country today is not merely financial. It is largely about public sector integrity. It is about economic fundamentals but perhaps much more about the psychological fundamentals needed to energise this hard-pressed economy – eg integrity, co-operation, accountability, fairness, and yes, sacrifice. The creation of wealth is driven, firstly, by human enterprise.

On June 3 last year the energetic Attorney General Faris al-Rawi, declared a war on corruption. Following fraud squad raids on the offices of several contractors, he pledged during a San Fernando tour: “Wherever corruption raises its head, including under a People’s National Movement Government, we would take action with transparency.”

Is “naming and shaming” enough here? Minister Rambharat, also an attorney, seems increasingly prepared to confront public service inefficiencies, waste and lawlessness. “I am frustrated,” he confessed. His concerns should be put before cabinet, showing how public sector inefficiencies invite corruption. Fighting corruption is not a popularity contest – better to lose some votes and gain public respect for doing the right thing.

On July 18 last year, at a joint Government-Opposition meeting, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley presented Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, with a nine-page draft Code of Conduct and Ethics for Parliamentarians – containing prohibitions against sexual harassment, bribery, favouritism, nepotism. For example, the draft code states: “The acceptance by a member of a bribe to influence his or her conduct as a Parliamentarian … is contrary to the Code.” Was this code agreed to?

New Congress of the People Leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan promised to establish a code of conduct for her own members, declaring that whoever breaks the code should leave the party. Before that, UNC leader, a reflective Persad-Bissessar pledged to look for new blood, new faces. It will take courage. Maybe with such public commitments from the top, state corruption will end, you think?