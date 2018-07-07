Vessel talks next week

REPRESENTATIVES from Australian shipbuilders Austal and Incat will meet with the Government next Wednesday to discuss proposals to provide fast ferries for the seabridge and a vessel for the Coast Guard. These talks arose out of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s working visit to Australia in May.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young told reporters at Thursday’s post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, that he chairs the committee that will meet with Austal and Incat.

Anticipating there will be “noise” coming from certain quarters, Young said, “There is absolutely no issue. All of this is proper and in conformity with procurement practices.” Austal and Incat both build fast ferries. The TT Express and TT Spirit are Incat vessels.

Austal also builds naval vessels. Government is seeking to acquire a Cape Class vessel, built by Austal, for the Coast Guard. Young disclosed TT Defence Force (TTDF) Chief of Staff, Commodore Hayden Pritchard, and a TTDF engineer recently returned from Australia.

Young said they inspected the Cape Class vessel and may even gone on sea trials with it. On the Galleons Passage fast ferry, Young said it is still in Cuba. Cabinet discussed sending a team to Cuba to inspect retrofitting works done on the vessel, to ensure it can soon sail for TT. The Galleons Passage is expected to leave Cuba on July 10 and arrive in TT on July 16.