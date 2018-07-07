TT hosts CSME in November

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley has proposed to his Caricom colleagues that Caricom hold a special meeting on the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME). Rowley made this proposal as the 39th Caricom Heads of Government Meeting in Montego Bay, Jamaica, entered its final day yesterday. The proposal was accepted.

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister said, Caricom will hold a special meeting in TT in November to advance the CSME. The final day of the meeting at began with the Second Plenary Business Session at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

A news conference was scheduled to take place at the end of the meeting. Subsequently, an official communique outlining the decisions taken by Caricom leaders will be released. In addition to discussing how to make the CSME more effective, Caricom leaders were also expected to deliberate on other matter such as the presentation of the Caricom Marijuana Commission’s final report.

On the fringes of the Caricom meeting, Rowley held bilateral talks with Chilean President Sebastián Piñera yesterday. Rowley previously held talks with Pinera’s predecessor Michelle Bachelet, when he visited Chile last May. Energy and trade were among the issues of mutual interest that were discussed then between Rowley and Bachelet.