TT beach volleyballers in Youth Olympic qualifier

Marley Davidson, left, and Daynte Stewart will be in action in Aruba today in a Youth Olympic beach volleyball qualifier.

TT will be represented by beach volleyballers Daynte Stewart and Marley Davidson in the boys’ division of the CAZOVA Youth Olympic Games qualifier which serves off today at Eagle Beach in Aruba. Stewart has competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia with Daneil Williams. He also won the 2017 B.I.I.G Games in Barbados with Daneil Williams, and competed at the 2017 Youth Commonwealth Games with Devaughn Martin.

Davidson has represented TT multiple times at the junior levels in the indoor version of the game as the libero (defensive specialist). He is the younger brother of Malika Davidson who qualified for the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in beach volleyball.

TT pair Tsyan Selvon and Britney Choon will also be in action today in the girls’ division. Selvon competed in the 2017 Youth Commonwealth Games in the Bahamas and has played youth indoor volleyball for TT. Choon has also represented this country at the youth indoor level.

One pair per gender will qualifier for the prestigious Youth Olympic Games to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina from October 6-18 this year. In 2014, TT girls and Jamaica boys represented the zone at the games then held in Nanjing Olympic Sport Center in Nanjing, China.

Haiti, Jamaica, Suriname, TT, US Virgin Islands and host Aruba are expected to compete in both genders, when the games serve off today from 8.30am. All the preliminary matches will be held today and the quarter-finals, semi-finals, bronze and finals will be completed tomorrow.