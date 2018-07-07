Tobago man missing

Miguel Lashley

The search continues for missing self-employed entrepreneur Miguel Lashley.

The 24-year-old of Mason Hall went missing on June 20 after telling his father that he would be back in two days’ time. Lashley has not been seen or heard from since.

Speaking with Newsday Tobago via telephone on Saturday, Lashley’s mother, Gail said all they want is to have him back home.

“I have been calling his phone, sending text messages and he has not responded. This is unlike Miguel, but I have faith he will be found alive and well.”

In the interim, a report has been filed at the Scarborough Police Station.