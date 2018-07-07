Sports Minister pays tribute to Isa, Dyette

SPORTS Minister Shamfa Cudjoe has extended condolences to the families of former TT Football Association director of football Muhammed Isa and ex-national volleyballer Ayanna Dyette who both died recently.

Cudjoe said Isa’s assiduousness contributed to the development of football in the southern area. Isa, 69, was a veteran in the football fraternity, a former national coach and also served as technical director of the Pro League.

“His untimely passing on Monday will certainly leave a void in the lives of many, especially his colleagues and those he trained,” a sports ministry press release stated.

Minister Cudjoe said “indeed the local football fraternity has lost a powerful icon. His countless contributions to the development of football in TT would certainly be remembered. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Cudjoe also paid tribute to Dyette who died from cervical cancer on Sunday at the age of 32.

Dyette was an ardent, professional volleyballer, who represented TT at the international level, having participated in the NORCECA beach circuit from 2010 to 2015 and at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto. She also participated at the FIVB world tour which was held in USA.

Cudjoe said, “Ayanna’s passing is truly a shock to the entire volleyball fraternity. She was a true patriot and her passion and dedication to the sport of volleyball would surely be remembered. TT has lost a gem. I extend my sincerest condolences to her family and friends at this time. May she rest in peace.”