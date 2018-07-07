Sinanan: No Kay Donna acquisition yet

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says Government has not yet acquired the Kay Donna Drive-In at Curepe for the Curepe Interchange project.

He was responding to a question in Senate on Thursday.

“At present the relevant State agencies, namely the Office of the Commissioner of State Land and the Office of the Commissioner of Valuations are in negotiations with Valsayn Resorts Ltd which has an interest in the property. These negotiations have not yet completed.”Opposition Senator Wade Mark asked what was the time frame to conclude the negotiations given the importance of the Curepe Interchange that was being built. Sinanan responded that work was going on at Curepe Interchange while land acquisition process was under way. He said land acquisition in the San Fernando to Point Fortin Highway which started about 2011 and was still ongoing.

“Because of the system which this Government is using which is compulsory acquisition I don’t expect it to take that long.” Sinanan said Cabinet had approved compulsory acquisition but a subsequent note was taken to Cabinet as negotiation continued to bring a speedy settlement to relative parties.

He was also asked about the amount spent as at April 30, 2018 on repairs to the T&T Spirit and the T&T Express. Sinanan said total amount spent on repairs to vessels were: T&T Express dry docking May 17 to April 2018 US $10,199,698.50, repairs and maintenance for May 17, 2017 to March 12, 2018 US $807,117.16, He said a detailed breakdown was being circulated in the Senate.