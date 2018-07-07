Senate passes Anti-Terrorism Bill One step closer to becoming law

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi.

THE Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill 2018 cleared its final legislative hurdle when the Senate unanimously passed it without amendments around 11 pm on Thursday night. A total of 30 senators (government, opposition and independent) voted for the bill, which was passed in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. The House also passed the bill unanimously.

The bill now goes to President Paula-Mae Weekes for assent and subsequent proclamation into law. Speaking to reporters yesterday during a tour of the 2018 Trade and Investment Convention at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young said Government was pleased the legislation has been passed.

“We look forward to the implementation.” Young reiterated, “This is not about the Government. This is about TT.” He added, “There were serious implications if the Anti-Terrorism Bill was not passed.” In concluding debate on the bill on the Senate, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said its passage was connected to Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meetings in Miami and Paris later this year. Right now, Al-Rawi said FATF is evaluating TT’s action plan to deal with terrorism and terrorist financing. The next round of FATF evaluation, he said, will be more severe than this one. This round will deal with the operationalisation of the law. Aspects of that, Al-Rawi explained, included “how many convictions you have, how many prosecutions are ongoing, how many forfeitures that you have.” From an international perspective, he stressed “If we don’t operationalise, we’re dead in the water.”

Contrary to opposition claims, Al-Rawi declared, “This law is in full flight.” He said this is reflected in the glowing commendations TT has received at a FATF meetings in Argentina and Paris, last October and June respectively. In both of those meetings, Al-Rawi declared, “This government has been observed and marked by the international rating entities as being on the right track.”

He also said, “The Government is not driving this legislation because somebody tells us we must.” Referring to Trinidadian Shane Crawford, who was killed by US forces in Syria last year, Al-Rawi said, “ One terrorist known and named is all that TT needs to have to pass this law.”

Al-Rawi also identified Islamic Front leader Umar Abdullah as someone who has admitted to supporting ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria).

While the war on terrorism has gone in a positive direction in recent times, Al-Rawi said TT and the rest of the world must accept that “terrorism is something that mutates.” He explained this is evident in countries like the United Kingdom and France, where there have been terrorist attacks. This is defined as “the retreating army phenomenon,” he said.

Other pieces of legislation that can combat terrorism and terrorist financing, such as civil asset forfeiture, will be coming to Parliament in September, he said.

Earlier in the sitting, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat said Crawford was not the first person from TT to be defined as a “militant.” Michael De Freitas (Abdul Malik) and Stokely Carmichael (Kwame Ture) were two of the first Trinidadians who were described as such, Rambharat said. He added the events of July 27, 1990 also put TT firmly on the terrorism radar.