Point Fortin fire victims promised help

POINT Fortin mayor Abdon Mason along with councillor Reynold Carrington and other officials, on Thursday, visited 13 people including a five-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy, who lost their home in a fire on Monday morning.

The fire happened at Kalloo Road, Point Fortin around 3am. The tenants escaped unhurt.

Carrington told Newsday they were in the process of filling out documents for the victims to be given temporary food cards.

“This would help to relieve some of their stresses with food. We have also met with social welfare officials and the process has started.”

He said, in the next few days the victims would meet with their MP to discuss temporary accommodation.

When Newsday visited, some of the victims were staying with relatives while others were accommodated by friends.

Peter Hercules said he was still in a state of shock.

“I was washing clothes that morning when I saw the smoke. I could not believe it was fire.” Hercules said he and other neighbours got together and began throwing buckets of water at the flames, but their efforts were futile.

“I even tried to go back into the house to see what I could save, but the fire was spreading so quickly. I could not save anything but a t-shirt.”

Hercules said he and other victims met Mason and Carrington. “I am grateful for their help and support.”

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained and Point Fortin fire officials are investigating.