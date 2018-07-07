PNM’s two candidates committed to service

THE EDITOR: The local by-election campaign is in full swing and as usual the People’s National Movement (PNM) has cranked up its people-powered election machinery. The two seats to be contested, Barataria and Belmont East, are seats the PNM held until the deaths of its two respective councillors.

Kimberly Small as a young professional, rooted in generations of Barataria blood, has truly risen to the occasion with a growing momentum even while NACTA polls declare her ahead of the other candidates. Small is successfully leading in the polls regardless of the disenchantment noted in the poll by some people with regard to the country’s politics.

Nicole Young is also a young professional with deep generational roots in Belmont and is putting in the work to further build the widespread PNM support in Belmont. Both candidates live in the respective areas they are contesting and have been actively involved in community organisations and activities.

The PNM’s campaign is focused and in line with the research presented at a recent forum hosted by the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies of the University of the West Indies, titled “The role of Social Media in Elections in Trinidad and Tobago.”

Dr Indrani Bachan-Persad, unit head, Economic Engagement and Industry Partnerships, University Office of Planning, spoke on the 2015 general election and made the point that the PNM had a more focused election campaign which appealed to its base, undecided voters and the youth vote in particular.

The choice of PNM’s by-election candidates reflects a strategic approach to representation. Young professionals, grounded in their respective communities with a commitment to service, give the opportunity for not just new energies and ideas but the ability to implement meaningful plans to improve the quality of life of residents, particularly in the context of local government.

At a cottage meeting at the Barataria Regional Complex, Small told the residents gathered that she “answered the call” by PNM’s political leader Dr Keith Rowley for young people to come forward, get involved and take responsibility for the future of their country.

Therefore these candidates represent part of the succession planning of the PNM and are fully supported by the senior members of the party as demonstrated by their presence at community meetings, walks and spot meetings throughout Barataria and Belmont.

The leadership of the PNM, working in conjunction with the respective constituency executives, has truly demonstrated its unsurpassed election experience so far in these by-elections. According to the PNM campaign, another win for the PNM in both seats on July 16 will result in residents of these communities benefitting from what the PNM terms a bigger, better Barataria and Belmont.

RONALD HUGGINS, PNM senator