NGC represents TT at World Gas Conference

National Gas Company (NGC) and National Energy at IGU's World Gas Conference 2018: (Left to right) Mark Loquan, President of NGC; Shane Wilson, GIS Analyst at NGC; Lisa Burkett, Manager of Corporate Communications at NGC; Marlene Lord Lewis, VP, Business Development at National Energy and Dr Vernon Paltoo, President of National Energy at 27th World Gas Conference (WGC 2018), Washington DC from June 25-29. PHOTO COURTESY NGC.

THE National Gas Company (NGC) represented TT at the 27th World Gas Conference (WGC).

NGC president Mark Loquan and NGC geospatial information services analyst Shane Wilson were among more than 600 speakers during the June 25-29 conference in Washington, DC.

Loquan was part of a panel discussion on the topic Regional Challenges and Opportunities in the Americas.

NGC said, “In his discussion, Mr Loquan led the conversation on the prospects for sub-regional integration which included inter-regional committees and sub-regional projects. He also deep-dived into the challenges and driving forces for regional integration. Mr Loquan went a step further and showcased TT’s value-proposition as a mature oil and gas province.” Wilson’s presentation “generated much interest,” NGC said, as he provided a conceptual framework to strengthen and refine the business model for remote communities in need of natural gas. “Wilson concluded with a case study which showed the theory in practice.”

The WGC is widely acknowledged as the most important global gas industry gathering of influential leaders, policy-makers, buyers, sellers and experts.

Held since 1931 by the International Gas Union, the WGC takes place every three years and aims to raise the voice of natural gas while offering updates on strategic, commercial and technical issues facing the entire gas value chain.

NGC said it continues to pursue avenues such as these, to position TT as “a leading player in the energy value chain, delivering sustainable benefits, through our people, for all stakeholders.”