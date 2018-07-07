MP: Trinis littering too much

CHASE CHARLIE AWAY: EMA workers remove bags of garbage from the Carat Shed coastline in La Brea on Thursday.

LA BREA MP Nicole Olivierre is appealing to the public to stop littering. Spearheading a clean-up campaign on beaches in her constituency on Thursday, Olivierre said after widespread flooding last Sunday in north Trinidad, tonnes of garbage ended up in the ocean.

“The coastline in La Brea has become the deposition area for debris that finds its way into the Gulf of Paria. Because of the wave action in the Gulf, debris ends up being deposited on the coastline. This occurs quite frequently, however in the aftermath of the flooding in north last week, we found an extensive amount of garbage – plastic bottles, styrofoam products and general debris deposited along the beaches.”

She said a group of volunteers from the Institute of Marine Affairs and the Environmental Management Authority joined several residents for the clean-up, which started on Carat Shed beach, then to Point Sable beach and Coffee beach.

She said the group that usually cleans the shoreline has its hands full.

“I am sending out a call to all citizens and urge you to stop littering. The garbage that you throw into waterways finds itself in the Gulf of Paria and ends up on my beaches. You don’t want to come to a beach and see garbage all around. If you don’t want to see that, stop throwing litter into the rivers, drains and on the road.”

She said she personally supports a ban on single-use plastic and Styrofoam products, but government cannot make any move to legislate such a ban without extensive public consultation.

“It is certainly something the country needs to start thinking about, and as responsible citizens if you feel strongly about it you can start a lobby and call for action. We have to be mindful of the harm that we are causing to our environment by our behaviour and the products that we use, government cannot take unilateral decisions. The first step is, we need to change human behaviour.”