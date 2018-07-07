Louis: Rowley’s Govt is inept

Former Port of Spain Mayor Louis Lee Sing, right, greets former prime minister Basdeo Panday at a recent function.

PORT of Spain former mayor Louis Lee Sing told Newsday the saga of the Galleons Passage delayed arrival to TT aptly illustrates the incompetence of a Government whose leadership needs to be challenged. The ferry’s journey from China to TT has been marked by constant delays and the repeated setting of fresh arrival dates. Lee Sing said he is no longer a member of the People’s National Movement (PNM), but is keenly watching the party’s September 16 internal elections. He recalled that Port of Spain North/St Ann’s East constituency chairman Chinua Alleyne had once won the post of PNM youth officer, beating the nominee of party leader Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Lee Sing said that result showed Rowley could be beaten in a contest, but the question was whether party members feel sufficiently buoyed to come out and “do what is right” and challenge the Rowley team.

“There is lots of discussion in the PNM about how the country and the party are being run, but people speak in whispers because they fear victimisation.”

He said he would speak out.

“Now is not the time for us to dilly-dally and hope that things work out. For a better TT we have to get up and get.

“What is presently before us can’t take us anywhere. To understand the incompetence and ineptness of the Government, just trace the mileage of the Galleons Passage.”

Former trade minister Mariano Browne yesterday was playing his cards close to his chest when asked about ongoing media speculation as to whether he would challenge Rowley for the leadership of the PNM. Told of the speculation, Browne told Newsday, “Of course there’s a possibility. As to whether I would do it, we will see when we reach that time.”

He said challengers to sitting party-leaders generally do not win easily. Told that Rowley himself was once a challenger to an incumbent leader PNM leader Patrick Manning in 1996 before Rowley eventually took office as prime minister 19 years later in 2015, Browne noted the time period and quipped, “I’ll be a very old man.”

PNM general secretary Daniel Dookie yesterday told Newsday that any nominees for posts would only be disclosed after the nomination period of August 13 to 17.