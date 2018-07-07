Lah Lah Land postponed due to bad weather

TT’s newest soca sensation, Nailah Blackman, postponed her popular kiddies’ concert, Lah Lah Land due to bad weather forecast. Blackman’s manager, Lorraine O'Connor said the cast of Lah Lah Land was not willing to go on with the concert since the Met office forecast on Wednesday and Thursday warned about the passage of Tropical storm Beryl.

O’Connor told Newsday the cast was not willing to take the risk of hosting the concert in the midst of the bad weather forecast. “Considering the heavy flooding that took place in Port-of-Spain on Sunday last, a decision was made by the Blackman team to postpone the concert,” O Connor said.

The stars who were contracted for this show include Sekon Sta, Olatunji, Ultimate Rejects and Neval Chatelal. The Renegades Junior Steel Orchestra was also expected to perform at this event.

Lah Lah Land was geared for children who are home for the July/August vacations. People who purchased tickets for Lah Lah Land can call the Blackman hotline at 338/6169 for ticket information.

Blackman who is the daughter of Abbi Blackman and granddaughter of the late great Garfield Blackman Ras Shorty I, recently returned from a stint in Los Angeles where she was nominated for the Best New International Act category in the BET Award.

Blackman's rose to stardom in 2017 Carnival, debuting with Kees Dieffenthaller on the track 'Work Out'.

She has since released hits including 'Baddish' with dancehall star Shenseea, 'Sokah', 'O Lawd Oye' and 'Baila Mami'.