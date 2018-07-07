IMF predicts growth for TT economy

The sign of the International Monetary Fund is seen at the entrance of the Headquarters of the IMF, also known as building HQ2, in Washington, DC, USA, on 18 May, 2011. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO. PHOTO COURTESY THE FINANCIAL TIMES.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is predicting the TT economy is expected to return to “positive growth” in 2018 as recovery begins in the non-energy sector.

In a statement following its latest Article IV Mission on Friday, the IMF recommended that Government enact policies which focus on “completing the fiscal adjustment while insulating the economy from future commodity price swings within a medium-term fiscal policy framework.”

The IMF also recommended that mechanisms be put in place to create an enabling environment for the non-energy sector as an engine of growth.