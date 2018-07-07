Hurricane Beryl downgraded, heavy showers still expected

File photo

Hurricane Beryl, the first of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but will still hit Dominica this evening.

Beryl is expected to deliver strong winds, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

The public has been advised to monitor the storm's progress and make necessary preparations and a tropical storm watch is in effect for Barbados, St Lucia, Martinique, Guadeloupe and St Maarten.

Meanwhile, the TT Meteorological Office has advised that the country is not under any tropical storm or hurricane threat, watch or warning.

In a bulletin, the Met Office said citizens should expect some heavy showers, which will interrupt sunny conditions in varying areas.

Citizens were advised to monitor weather conditions and be prepared.