Govt school atop performer

THE EDITOR: It is welcome news that a government school, Chaguanas Government Primary, is among the top performers in the SEA Exam this year. The population has grown accustomed to hearing the so-called prestige schools producing the top students.

It is also good news that a male student topped the exam this year. This is evidence that our education system is improving and the initiatives being implemented by the Ministry of Education to bring up all schools and students to that high academic level are bearing fruit.

I mean no disrespect to the denominational schools but the accomplishments of the two top schools must be highlighted. The fact that two students tied for third place from the Chaguanas Government Primary says it’s no fluke.

It is also highly commendable that the Gandhi Vedic School in Aranguez produced both the first and second-placed students.

I applaud Minister Anthony Garcia for recognising the hard work, dedication and commitment of all principals, teachers and parents countrywide for their role and contribution in improving education. I am also pleased that parents are playing a greater role in their children’s education.

ANTHONY SAMAROO, St Clair