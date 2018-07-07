DOMINICA BRACES Hurricane threatens battered island

WHAT MARIA DID: People walk through the rubble in Roseau, Dominica last September after Hurricane Maria struck. Dominica is now bracing for Hurricane Beryl.

STILL reeling from a battering last year by Hurricane Maria, the tiny island of Dominica is now bracing for impact from Hurricane Beryl, the first of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

The island was placed under a hurricane watch with Dominica’s Deputy Prime Minister Reginald Austrie delivering a three-minute televised address urging nationals to be their brother’s keeper, to prepare and to pray for divine protection. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is at a Caricom meeting in Jamaica. The first Atlantic hurricane of the season, Beryl is described as small but very powerful and could strengthen from its present category one to category two by today. Austrie told Dominicans Hurricane Beryl was 1,000 miles east of the island on a projected path that indicated it could pass “very close to or over Dominica” in the next two days.

“We are expected to be placed under a hurricane watch at 5 pm today Friday, and I want to repeat, a hurricane watch, not a warning as yet.” Austrie said Cabinet met yesterday morning to be briefed by technical staff from the Dominica Meteorological Service and Office of Disaster Management (ODM)

“We are aware of the high anxiety level given that less than one year ago this country was significantly devastated by Hurricane Maria. “Shelters were compromised which means there will be less shelters available, and given the anxiety level more people may seek shelter.” He said Dominicans must all play their part now, by adopting a “neighbourly approach.”

HELP YOUR NEIGHBOUR

“If you have a structurally-sound building you may take in your neighbour for safekeeping during the passage of the hurricane.

“It is advisable therefore that people who are seeking shelter move with the bare necessities but should carry adequate food and water supplies for up to three days.” Austrie urged Dominicans to consult a preliminary shelter list issued last week, to each identify their local shelter.

“Cabinet has not taken a decision yet on a total shut-down (of Dominica). However if it becomes necessary the general public will be advised. “We are seeking the co-operation of all Dominicans to adequately prepare and seek safe shelter. Avoid being in areas that are deemed to be unsafe like waterways and close to areas prone to landslides.” He urged citizens to stay tune for more advice as the system progresses.

Lamenting any inaccurate information in this age of advanced technology and communication, Austrie urged Dominicans to access only credible information and from credible sources. “My fellow Dominicans, let us pray to God for divine intervention in this situation, as we are still trying to put ourselves together after Hurricane Maria. “Dominica does not need a repeat of such a situation, at this time.” Last year Trinidad and Tobago (TT) assisted Dominica by a big fund-raiser of top artistes “One Island: The Concert”, sending soldiers to maintain law and order, and donating food-stuffs and emergency supplies such as bottled water and tarpaulins (as individuals, communities, schools, workplaces and businesses). Soca star Machel Montano visited Dominica.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said rather than his recession-hit Government giving financial aid to Dominica, TT nationals could open their homes to host Dominican friends even as TT schools accommodated Dominican pupils. When some critics suggested negative consequences of this charitable gesture, Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis urged them to “rise above pettiness.”

PEOPLE JITTERY

Steve Ferrol, Dominica Cabinet Secretary who heads all permanent secretaries and sits in Cabinet, told Newsday some people are jittery but most people are calmly making their preparations such as securing their homes. “People are just doing the necessary. People are stocking up. A few might be panicking, but having gone through the experience before, people are more prepared. As to what happens next, Ferrol said, “We will wait.” Yesterday Dominica Meteorological Service said Beryl is moving westwards at 15 miles per hour (24 km per hour) from its position of latitude 10.6 North, longitude 47.8 West and is forecast to cross the island chain either near to or over Dominica by late Sunday or Monday. “Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Beryl could still be a hurricane when it reaches the Lesser Antilles late Sunday or Monday.” The service advised residents to keep informed on the system’s progress and to make necessary preparations. “Regardless of intensity, a deterioration in weather conditions is expected across Dominica by Saturday night, increasing to widespread moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms and winds gusting to hurricane force by Sunday afternoon into Monday.

“Rough to dangerously high seas are expected to begin affecting Dominica by Sunday night through to Monday. Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 8.0 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, should exercise caution.”

Maria was a category five hurricane that struck Dominica in the dead of night of September 18. It destroyed not only homes, workplaces and roads, but also The Nature Isle’s agricultural and ecological resources that could have generated revenues to assist in the country’s recovery. It caused US$483 million in damage.