Couva temple vandalised

The Lower Mc Bean Hindu Temple in Couva was broken into and vandalised by bandits on Friday night.

According to the spiritual leader of the temple Dr Jaipersad Parasram, sometime after midnight on Friday, the temple was broken into and the Durga murti was destroyed.

Devotees who visited the temple this morning met the temple with flowers and puja material thrown everywhere and parts of the Durga murti scattered on the floor.

"These acts of vandalism and desecration of places of worship are just not acceptable and must be condemned outright. It is further evidence of the pervasive lawlessness in our society," Dr Parasram said.

Central Division police is investigating this matter.