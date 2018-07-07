Arielle: I will pray for him ‘Why is Deyalsingh attacking me, a cancer patient?’

Cancer patient Arielle Fahey-Cadiz

CANCER patient Arielle Fahey-Cadiz yesterday said she will pray for Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh so that he can get some compassion in his heart.

The single parent mother said amid an outpouring of support and love from the public as she tries to raise the US$200,000 needed for potentially life-saving surgery in Miami to beat bone cancer, she was shocked at the minister’s reaction.

Fahey-Cadiz said her phone has been ringing non-stop with calls from strangers giving her words of encouragement and pledging to help her raise the US$200,000 to fight osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, which she was diagnosed with in early April.

She was offered surgery at the San Fernando General Hospital but said from her interviews and past misdiagnoses, she has no confidence in the doctor’s abilities to save her life, as in consultation, a doctor told her he was unsure what would happen with surgery.

After this, she said, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh while responding to a question from Opposition members in Parliament made it look like citizens should not help her raise the money. “It seems for some reason, Mr Deyalsingh has made this a personal vendetta. But why me, of all people?

“I just want to seek proper health care. I didn’t come to the ministry for help. For the life of me I cannot understand what the issue is. I did not bash anyone, I said exactly what happened. I cannot understand why Mr Deyalsingh is so upset.

“I will say a little prayer for him, he needs some compassion in his heart,” she added. She took to her Facebook page, Fit to Fight Cancer, on Wednesday night to respond to Deyalsingh. During the 36-minute-long video, she removed her wig and faced the camera with her bald head, talking about the struggle of living with cancer and its impact on her life so far.

Yesterday she said she believes Deyalsingh’s statements were based on ignorance of her case. “I think if he had taken the time to do some research and find out exactly what was going on, he would not have stood up to talk that level of foolishness.” Deyalsingh told reporters yesterday the government supports Fahey-Cadiz and all other cancer patients and she could have her surgery done locally.