Al-Rawi: Bill not about Muslims but terrorists

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi says the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill was not about Muslims but about terrorists.

He was piloting debate on the bill in the Senate on Thursday.

He said in the Joint Select Committee on the bill, concerns were raised that it targeted Muslims and therefore related words such as ISIS, Al Qaeda and Daesh were removed from the bill. Al-Rawi said as an individual he did not agree with the submission, and these terms were only associated with terrorists.

He recalled on his way to Senate he met a member of the Muslim community and attorney Criston Williams and they discussed the allegationthat the bill targeted Muslims. He asked them how to draft the law so that it would not treat with Muslims and added that it was impossible.

“The law only targets terrorists. Nowhere in there can anyone find specificity of religion.”

He stressed the bill was protecting 100 per cent of citizens and was not targeting any one group.

Al-Rawi said having people inform the Commissioner of Police before travelling to certain countries would assist when foreign states mischaracterised locals.

He said again because of his name and the languages he speaks he had been subjected to secondary and triple screenings on many occasions. He added the bill does not criminalise travel but stands in defence of citizens.

Al-Rawi said terrorism was a risk to the local economy and pointed out that 17 per cent of BP’s global production was in this country.

“If one terrorist were to find himself inside of here and rock our platforms that produce oil and gas, the world economy is affected.”

He added: “Does terrorism exist in TT? Is there a potential effect to our economy? “Yes.

“How do we know that? “We have had named individuals of our country step forward into the international arena and say to the world ‘I am from TT, I call upon Muslims globally and Muslims in my country to step forward and support the ideology of ISIS or ISIL and that blood must spill on the streets.’”

He said Shane Crawford was number one on the list and he had a number of accomplices, including Milton Algernon, Glasgow and Kareem Ibrahim, who was convicted of a plot to blow up JFK airport in New York. Al-Rawi said this country was the subject of conversation globally owing to a skewed statistic that TT had the highest per-capita contribution to foreign terrorist fighters in the world.

“It is alleged that there are approximately 135 persons, including women and children, who left TT in pursuit of ISIS ideology and found themselves as foreign terrorist fighters.