2 years for manslaughter

ANDY Dookran was sentenced to 21 years in jail for the 2007 stabbing death of Doodnath Seeram. But owing to his guilty plea and the number of years he spent awaiting trial, Dookran will only serve a further two years and ten months.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter before Justice Hayden St Clair Douglas in the San Fernando High Court.

He was represented by attorney Selwyn Ramlal. Trevor Jones prosecuted. The State said on August 25, 2007, Dookran went to a farewell at No 2 Junction in Barrackpore with his friend Shivanand Rampersad. While there, Dookran asked Rampersad to take him to No 6 Junction to drop a cell phone for a girl.

Dookran had proposed to the girl two weeks before but had been chased off by the girl’s relatives because she was 15 years old at the time. Dookran asked Rampersad to take him in front of the girl’s house, where he met Dickie Ragoonanan, the girl’s cousin, and Seeram. The two had been drinking puncheon rum. When Dookran approached them, he asked Ragoonanan to take the cell phone for the girl.

Ragoonanan refused, the two argued and Seeram intervened, threatening to “buss” Dookran’s face with a bottle. Dookran and Rampersad got back into the car and Seeram approached the car with the bottle. Rampersad later told police he saw Dookran’s arms go up and down quickly and he drove off. Seeram, who had been stabbed once in the chest, died on the scene.

Dookran was interviewed a day later by police and admitted to stabbing Seeram. Yesterday, St Clair Douglas said Dookran had been in jail for ten years and ten months since his arrest. His guilty plea earned him six years and ten months off his sentence and the time served awaiting trial was also discounted. He was sentenced to two years, ten months’ hard labour.