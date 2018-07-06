TT crowned CCCAN team champs

A DOMINANT performance in the boys and girls 11-12 age divisions saw TT manage to secure the overall team title at the CCCAN Junior Swimming Championships in Aruba.

The event concludes today with the 10K open water swim with action in the 1-17 and 18 and Over age divisions.

The 3K and 5K open water races were held on Wednesday with TT athletes Zoe Anthony, Savannah Chee-Wah and Gabrielle Vickles dominating the girls 3K, capturing the first to third spots respectively. Unsurprisingly, the boys 3K was won by Nikoli Blackman, who clocked 45 minutes 16 seconds, well ahead of his Jamaican opponent Daniel Mair who placed second in 48:12.

Blackman and his age-group teammate Zarek Wilson almost single-handedly saw TT win the Boys 11-12 Age Group as they routinely captured gold and silver medals in the individual and relay events over the course of the Championships.

The TT boys 11-12 division amassed a score of 201 points, far ahead of second place Bahamas, who tallied 87 points.

In the girls 11-12 division, Anthony’s prowess in the pool and open water saw her lead the way for a 137 team total, also far ahead of Cayman Islands who placed second in that age division with 89 points.

Overall, TT compiled a total team score of 649.50 points, while invited team, Colombia placed second with 584 points. Aruba were third with 561.50 points.