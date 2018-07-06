Red House can withstand earthquake

The Red House.

THE Red House can now withstand an earthquake, having undergone seismic retrofitting as part of its ongoing renovation, Newsday yesterday learnt from Udecott manager of corporate communications Roxanne Stapleton-Whyms.

She said the renovation has served to physically strengthen the structure of the building to meet current international seismic codes and standards. “It is a retrofit, not just a restoration.”

Stapleton-Whyms was confident Udecott would meet the deadline of November 30 to finish all works.

She indicated that the renovation consisted of 15 packages. Of these, two were complete, package one “site works and demolition” and package three “seismic retrofitting of wall.”

Next on the schedule is package two “construction of new structural works”, due for completion on August 25.

Three packages are due for completion in September, namely repair to render, repair of roof and replacement of doors and windows.

Other packages relate to metal work, plumbing, air-conditioning, sprinkler system, electrical works, installation of lifts; installation of finishes to floor, wall and ceilings; and external works.

UDECOTT chairman Noel Garcia told Newsday he was “very confident” that the Red House upgrade would be completed by the due date of November. “Yes, I’m very confident. I just came out of a Red House meeting,” he said. Garcia assured that the building was not just an empty shell, but that works were also under way inside. The Red House was built in 1844 but burnt down in the Water Riots of 1903, then rebuilt in 1907 with the present structure.