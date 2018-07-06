Police warn of new crime hotspot in Central

File photo

Central Division police yesterday described an entire community at Lodge Road, Claxton Bay as the newest hotspot crime area and they believe gangsters from Port-of-Spain are being harboured by the son of a prisoner incarcerated for drugs, murder, kidnapping and other serious offences.

Senior officers said within recent times the son of the prisoner and his step-brother have been warring over drug turf and this led to several shootings, woundings and other serious crimes being committed as a result of the feud.

Officers suspect the warring brothers have invited gangsters from Port-of-Spain into the area to hide out and to assist them in their ongoing battle.

According to sources some of the gang members include those from Muslim and Rasta City gang and Unruly Isis.