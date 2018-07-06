Magistrate threatens to sue radio talk show host

A MAGISTRATE is threatening to sue a radio talk show host for defamatory statements he made on May 22, on the Afternoon Power Drive programme, on Power 102FM.

An attorney representing Magistrate Rehanna Hosein sent talk show host Barrington “Skippy” Thomas, a pre-action protocol letter on Thursday, calling on him to retract, correct and apologise for his comments during his radio programme.

Thomas has been given 14 days to say if he is prepared to admit liability for his defamatory statements.