Justice Adrian Saunders installed as CCJ president

President of the Caribbean Court of Justice Adrian Saunders.

JUSTICE Adrian Saunders was installed as the third president of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on Wednesday.

The installation ceremony took place in Jamaica, ahead of the opening of the 39th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and was attended by prime ministers, presidents and premiers from the region.

In his remarks, Saunders said, “As I take up the responsibilities of president of the CCJ, I consider myself to be exceptionally fortunate. I have been preceded in that office by two outstanding Caribbean jurists and I was privileged to have enjoyed a close collegial relationship with both of them.

“Each in his own way, Mr. Justice de la Bastide and Sir Dennis Byron, have contributed to the solid platform upon which the court now rests.”

Saunders has served as a judge of the CCJ since the court’s inauguration in 2005 and has acted as president.

Before coming to the CCJ, which is based in Trinidad, Saunders was a barrister and solicitor for 19 years, and a judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) for seven years after which he was confirmed a Justice of Appeal in 2003.

Saunders will serve as president of the CCJ for seven years. He replaces his former colleague from the ECSC, Sir Dennis Byron.

At the installation ceremony, Sir Dennis said, “I can bear witness to his dedication to upholding the rule of law and his commitment to ensuring that justice is accessible by all people.

“I have no doubt that he is thoroughly prepared and unquestionably fit to assume the office of president of the CCJ.”