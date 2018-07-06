Gun found at landfill

File photo

A loaded revolver and 12 rounds of ammunition were found hidden in an old electronic device at the Guapo Landfill on Thursday night during a police exercise.

No one was arrested in connection with the find.

At 7.40 pm, Guapo police searched the area for illegal arms and ammunition and based on information received they went to the landfill where they found and seized a Smith and Wesson revolver carefully hidden in the electronic device.

The weapon and ammunition will be sent to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) for ballistic testing to see if the gun was used in any recent murders or crimes.