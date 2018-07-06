Garcia: Laventille needs to adopt well-being of students

Education Minister Anthony Garcia.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia is calling on residents of east Laventille, Port of Spain to help take care of students attending Success Laventille Secondary school.

Responding to calls for relocating the school today, Garcia said relocating the school will not solve the issue.

He also said building a new school is not an option at this time.

“The schools in Port of Spain are filled to capacity, if we have to relocate the students, it will mean we would have to build a new school. At the moment we have a number of schools at various stages of incompletion, we have to complete those schools first."