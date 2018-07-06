Dillon meets Nigerian High Commissioner on repatriating detainees

National Security Minister Edmund Dillon

The 16 Nigerians awaiting deportation at the Immigration Detention Centre could be repatriated soon if their travel documents are in order and if their court matters completed.

This was revealed yesterday by National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, who said he held talks with Nigerian High Commissioner Ganiyu Adekunle Adeyemi on Wednesday to discuss three proposals in an effort to expedite the repatriation of the Nigerians.

Dillon said the three options were getting the detainees or their relatives to buy their tickets to Nigeria; the High Commissioner assisting the detainees financially; or getting the government to pay for their travel.