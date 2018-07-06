Deyalsingh: Shortage of speciality nurses

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says there is no chronic shortage of nurses in the health system, but there were specific nursing shortages in key areas.

He was responding to a question in the Senate yesterday. He said the key areas were: midwife/licensed midwife, registered mental nurse, district health visitor, district nurse, intensive care unit (ICU) nurse, oncology nurse, paediatric nurse and psychiatric nurse.

Deyalsingh said the short-term measures included: increased collaboration with key stakeholders such as the Tertiary Education and Skills Training division in the Education Ministry on the implementation of required training programmes for nursing specialisations such as midwifery, trauma and emergency, neonatal, renal and theatre. They are also to look at recruitment of foreign health professionals from Cuba, by December, to fill critical areas of shortage for nursing specialisations such as ICU and midwifery; conduct of a training needs assessment; and utilisation and expansion of in-service development programmes.

He said a medium-term measure was the finalisation of memoranda of understanding between the Health Ministry, regional health authorities (RHA) and tertiary education institutions of The University of the West Indies, College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of TT and the University of TT to facilitate the use of RHA facilities for internships, projects and pre-service and specialisation training.

Deyalsingh said medium and long-term measures included discussions with local tertiary education institutions to expand their range of programmes to include courses not currently offered, but needed by the health sector.

Opposition Senator Wade Mark asked how many personnel were needed to allow the health care system to function smoothly. Deyalsingh said there were 517 vacancies for nursing speciality posts, and in the RHAs, as of May 2018, was 326.

“These vacancies, notwithstanding, has not prevented the health care system for the first time in the history of this country to go six calendar months without a maternal death. That is the first time this country has achieved that.”

Mark asked what was the time frame to fill the 843 vacancies and Deyalsingh responded the ministry was working assiduously and reiterated there would be recruiting from Cuba.