‘Dark cloud’ over TTCB NGC audit ‘still ongoing’ but zonal chairmen say…

Dr. Allen Sammy right gestures as he is seen speaking to TTCB president Azim Bassarath, left, chats with vice president Dr Allen Sammy at a press conference on Wednesday at the Alloy Lequay Administrative Centre, Balmain, Couva.

AZIM BASSARATH, president of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB), has been accused of evasiveness in his response to what appears to be a leaked and incomplete version of a financial audit conducted by former sponsor National Gas Company (NGC), which noted that 24 per cent of its $12.46 million sponsorship between 2014 and 2016 was not spent according to stipulation.

Bassrath, in a press conference on Wednesday, emphatically denied that funds spent were not in accordance with the memorandum of understanding signed between both parties.

“Members of the media, I wish to state categorically here this morning that every cent invested in the game of cricket can be accounted for, and was put to use as stipulated in the memorandum of understanding between the TTCB and the NGC,” Bassarath said,

The TTCB boss said NGC “continues to have great confidence in the administration of local cricket” despite the “outrageous claims made in the media.”

Contacted yesterday via email to address the authenticity of the audit, Lisa Burkett, NGC’s manager of corporate communications, said, “The audit is still ongoing and we prefer not to comment at this point in time.”

Bassarath also questioned how an NGC internal audit came into possession of TTCB national league representative Daren Ganga.

TTCB zonal council chairmen have called for an urgent meeting to address the audit but Bassarath said because NGC said they did not release the audit, there is nothing to discuss.

“A report that is not verified by the NGC (cannot be discussed) because they said they did not release the report,” he said.

However, two zonal council chairmen, Winston Sobers (north) and Ramesh Dharamdeo (south west), were not impressed by Bassarath’s comments.

Sobers said yesterday, “We are here to serve cricket but it’s a very dark cloud that is hanging over the administration of TT cricket right now because of the Bassarath-led executive.

“It’s no secret that I’m totally fed up by the way they do things,” he continued.

Sobers pointed out that Bassarath’s response to the matter on Wednesday has left a number of unanswered questions.

“The reason why we’re asking for a meeting is because a lot of stuff came out in the media (that) we were not privy to,” he said. “We go to quarterly meetings of the Board and none of what was reported in the media was brought to light in any of those meetings (including) the audit of the NGC.”

He continued, “That is the reason why any responsible chairman of any zone will (say) let us hear from the executive what —if any — truth (is there) to these matters.”

Dharamdeo, in a telephone interview, commented, “I think (Bassarath) is trying to dismiss the NGC’s audited response. I believe that proper communication could have been followed.

“As a Board member, I would have sat at meetings and never heard anything of this sort,” he added. “I am not convinced because processes were not followed.”

Sobers and Dharamdeo disagreed with Bassarath that that there is no need for an emergency meeting.

“The (TTCB) constitution (states) when at least three zones request a meeting, it should be called,” Dharamdeo said. The south zone has also called for the meeting.