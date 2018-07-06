Cops recover stolen batteries from cell tower

Photo by Enrique Assoon

Belmont police on Wednesday arrested a Maloney man and recovered 25 batteries stolen from a cell tower at Lady Young Road, Morvant. Two men escaped, but investigators said arrests are imminent.

Around 11.30 pm on Wednesday three men went to the cell tower at Textile Hill, Lady Young Road, Morvant, and began removing the batteries from the cell tower and loading them into a car.

However, they triggered an alarm alarm and TSTT security officers called the Belmont police.

Led by head of the Port of Spain CID acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad, a team including Insp Mark Maraj, PC Cuffie and others went to the cell tower, where they saw the three men puttingthe stolen batteries into the car.

They announced their presence but two of the men escaped into some nearby bushes. However, the man in the driver’s seat of the car was arrested and police recovered all the stolen batteries.