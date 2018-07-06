Cops charged with theft of $21 get bail

TWO constables accused of stealing $21 from a man they arrested for marijuana possession were each granted $200,000 bail by a Port of Spain magistrate, today.

Constables Kurshaun Gloudon, 22, of Cocorite, and Carlton Gabriel, 22, of Diego Martin, appeared before acting deputy Chief Magistrate Nanette Forde-John in the Fifth Court today.

They were jointly charged with three charges of misbehaviour in public office.

It is alleged on June 21, at Salazar Street, St James, the two policemen robbed Jarod Constantine, falsely imprisoned him, and unlawfully took and carried him away.

The two were represented by senior attorney Sean Cazabon who asked for full disclosure of witness statements.

As part of their bail conditions, the policemen, both of whom have four years service, were also ordered to report to the St James and West End Police Stations each week, and stay away from Constantine.

The three charges against them were laid indictably so they were not called on to enter a plea and they will return to court on September 7.