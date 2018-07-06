Cadaver dogs search for missing woman

STILL MISSING: Sharday Emmanuel

Anti-kidnapping police, assisted by their colleagues in the K-9 unit, today used cadaver dogs to assist them in the search for missing Mamoral #1 nursing assistant Sharday Emmanuel, 20. Police searched a wide expanse of bush in Freeport and surrounding areas but found nothing.

ASP Richard Smith of the Central Division said a team of officers from his division has been working closely with AKU officers to bring closure to the investigation.

While the search was taking place, investigators also did an aerial search but it was called off because of rain.