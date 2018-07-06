Ameen: Nip radicalisation in the bud

OPPOSITION Senator Khadijah Ameen urged more be done at the community level to address people who are vulnerable to radicalisation.

Speaking in the Senate’s Anti-Terrorism Bill debate yesterday, she said she had witnessed some of the factors that lead some citizens to radicalised. These were of great concern to her.

Ameen said pre-existing social conditions may exist that let individuals feel marginalised and to feel a sense of injustice and feel disenfranchised, and so be susceptible to radicalisation.

“People are exposed to principles or beliefs about what is good for society and they may well believe their cause is a noble one. Many who are vulnerable and become agents or recruits, unfortunately they are misled.”

Ameen urged radicalism be tackled, not just by a law enforcement approach, but also by empowering communities to address issues arising therein.

“Deal with issues in communities so you don’t have vulnerable persons being radicalised.”

Yet Ameen also noted that naked poverty may not be just to blame for radicalisation.

“Although it can be said that poverty is part of it, many people who make international headlines as recruits were not poor people.

“I think TT is at the stage where we have to nip it in the bud before recruitment.”

Earlier, Opposition Senator Saddam Hosein asked what steps the Government has taken for the rehabilitation of radicalised individuals and the re-integration of foreign terrorist fighter returning to TT?

Remarking on the work of the Anti-Terrorism Bill Joint Select Committee (JSC), Hosein urged the Government to use JSCs more so as to ensure wider consultation on issues.