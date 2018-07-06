Ahye last in Lausanne 200m

Michelle Lee Ahye

COMMONWEALTH 100-METRE women’s champion Michelle-Lee Ahye had a disappointing outing in the women’s 200m, in yesterday’s IAAF Diamond League Meet, in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The 26-year-old, who retained her national women’s 100m crown at the NGC/Sagicor/NAAA Open Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo a fortnight ago, wrote on her Twitter page on Wednesday, “I got booted out of the 100m to get put in lane 1 for the 200m smh (shaking my head).”

Ahye finished last in yesterday’s half-lap in a time of 23.66 seconds, well below her season’s best time of 23.37.

Gabrielle Thomas of the United States topped the field in 22.47 seconds, with Jamile Samuel of the Netherlands taking silver in 22.68 and Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson getting bronze in 22.84.

Jodie Williams of Great Britain was fourth in 22.85, followed by the American pair of Kimberlyn Duncan (22.92) and Kyra Jefferson (23.11), and Switzerland’s Sarah Atcho (23.16).

In a pair of tweets yesterday afternoon, Ahye summed up her feelings, as she wrote, “today was a bad day” and “Now I know how lane 1 feels…they need to stop use that lane.”