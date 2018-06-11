John-Williams: I know what is the truth

TTFA president David John-Williams

PRESIDENT of the TT Football Association (TTFA) David John-Williams said yesterday he has documentary proof to contradict national men’s youth football team coach Russell Latapy.

In an email sent by Latapy to John-Williams and copied to the TTFA Technical Director Alvin Corneal, General Secretary Justin Latapy-George and Board members, the former national men’s team ace midfielder, captain and coach described as “unprofessional and unacceptable” the TTFA president’s alleged refusal to acknowledge “any communications regarding team matters, nor outstanding salaries and allowances.”

Excerpts of the letter was published in Saturday’s Newsday.

The 49-year-old Latapy, who was dubbed “the Little Magician” during his career with the TT men’s team, as well as in Portugal (with Porto and Academica) and Scotland (with Hibernian, Rangers and Falkirk), wrote, “On the rare occasion you have accepted my call, it is brief with the promise to return the call to address my outstanding payments and matters pertaining to my team, which to date I still await.”

Contacted for a response yesterday, John-Williams said, “You all have written an article. I have no comment to make at this time and I will respond appropriately in the necessary time.”

Pressed further, the former W Connection FC president and CEO stressed, “I know what is the truth. The only way I could respond to you is by you seeing documents.

“I wouldn’t even make a comment,” he added. “It will make allyuh stories look very, very bad. That’s as much as I would say.”

In an article published on June 5, two TTFA technical staff members revealed to Newsday the struggle they faced to get their monthly salaries on time and in full.

Also yesterday, John-Williams revealed that the TTFA extraordinary general meeting (EGM), which was postponed on May 30 owing to the lack of a quorum, will be held tomorrow at the National Cycling Velodrome. Couva, from 5 pm.

It is expected that John-Williams, who missed the May 30 meeting because he was recovering from a rib injury, will be pressed to provide answers about contractual arrangements on the proposed Home of Football project at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, coaching salaries, outstanding legal matters involving past national coaches and administrators, and a deal with local radio station I95.5 FM.