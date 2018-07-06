Sinanan whips Marcano in men’s quarters

RENALDO SINANAN whipped Reece Marcano 21-15, 21-16 in Wednesday evening’s quarter-final match, in the men’s singles, as the National Badminton Championships continued at the Chinese Association, St Ann’s.

Jade Allman, the fourth seed, also progressed to the last four with a 21-18, 23-25, 21-19 win over Alviero Alvada. Milind Ogale eliminated Keeron Garcia 21-15, 21-16 and Vance Juteram knocked out third seed Roger Moore 21-16, 21-14 in other quarter-final fixtures.

The men’s singles semis were due to take place last evening.

The top seed in the women’s singles, Avril Plaza-Marcelle, cruised past Cathline Ramroop 21-17, 21-18 to book a spot in last evening’s semi-final round. Leanna Castanada, the second-ranked player, eliminated Ananda Ramsingh 21-11, 21-13.

In the other quarter-finals, sixth seed Nekeisha Blake ousted third seed Chequeda Deboulet 21-13, 21-12 and Johannah Walker whipped Janiah Boodoosingh 21-14, 21-2.

The semi-finals of the men’s doubles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles and masters were also due to be contested last evening.

And the National Championships will conclude today with finals in all six categories, starting from 6 pm.

Other Results –

Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals: Renaldo Sinanan & Travis Sinanan bt Gabriel Boodram & Allister Urquhart 21-7, 21-8; Nathaniel Khillawan & Roger Moore bt Keeron Garcia & Jeremy Lewis 21-19, 14-21, 21-13; Naim Mohammed & Milind Ogale bt Jade Allman & Vance Juteram by walkover; Alviero Alvada & Shiva Persad bt Navin Gayapersad & Sarajudeen Mohammed 13-21, 21-15, 21-18.

Women’s Doubles Quarter-Finals: Leanna Castanada & Latoya Walrond bt Rhea Khan & Anita Mahadeo 22-20, 21-15; Nekeisha Blake & Avril Plaza Marcelle bt Chequeda Deboulet & Johannah Walker 24-22, 21-18.

Masters Quarter-Finals: Ronald Clarke & Andre Lewis bt Suresh Gangapersad & Vejai Samnarine 21-11, 21-15; Sunil Ramadhar & Krishna Derek Singh bt Myodeem Asgarali & Chamanlal Ramdath 21-11, 21-13; Kario Bernard & Mckenzie Joseph bt Chris Gooding & Allister Urquhart 21-18, 21-17; Wilson Reyes & Allan Young bt Derryk Forte & Peter Harris 21-8, 21-18.