QPCC, FC Santa Rosa in TTSL clash

QPCC, one of five remaining unbeaten teams will be seeking to keep tabs on the top of the table when they face FC Santa Rosa in the TT Super League today.

The Match Day Five opener will be played at the Arima Velodrome, from 8 pm.

Two matches will be played tomorrow and the remaining four on Sunday.

QPCC sit second, three points behind Cunupia and Matura Reunited, with a match in hand.

Matura and Cunupia maintained their superb starts to the season with wins last weekend. Cunupia’s fixture with Police FC was halted at half time due to poor weather and pitch conditions but was restarted, allowing Cunupia to complete a 3-0 win against the previously unbeaten Police team.

Kerron St Cyr (53rd) Michael Darko (82nd) and Kevon Woodley (86th) got the goals for Cunupia.

However, QPCC’s fixture against unbeaten Prison Services was abandoned, along with RSSR FC’s clash with FC Santa Rosa and Metal X Erin FC’s meeting with Bethel United.

All incomplete matches have been rescheduled for August 30 when they will be played from the point at which they were abandoned.

Super League Standings

Teams Pld W D L F A Pts

Cunupia FC 4 3 1 0 10 2 10

Matura Reunited 4 3 1 0 9 6 10

QPCC 3 2 1 0 7 2 7

FC Santa Rosa 3 2 0 1 5 2 6

UTT 4 2 0 2 3 5 6

Guaya United 4 1 2 1 6 4 5

Police FC 4 1 2 1 6 4 5

RSSR 3 1 1 1 4 2 4

Erin FC 4 1 1 2 7 7 4

Prison Services 3 0 3 0 2 2 3

Club Sando 4 1 0 3 2 5 3

Sando Giants 4 0 3 1 2 7 3

Bethel United 4 0 2 2 3 8 2

Valley/DM United 4 0 1 3 0 6 1

Fixtures:

Today

FC Santa Rosa v QPCC, Arima Velodrome, 8 pm

Saturday

San Fernando Giants v RSSR FC, ST Margaret’s Recreation Ground, 4 pm

UTT v Metal X Erin FC, UTT Ground, O’Meara, 7 pm

Sunday

Bethel United v Police FC, Montgomery Recreatin Ground, 4.30 pm

Petit Valley/ DM United v Matura Reunited, St Anthony’s College Ground, 4 pm

Cunupia FC v Guaya United, Larry Gomes Stadium, 4 pm

Prison Service v Club Sando, YTC Ground, Arouca, 3.30 pm