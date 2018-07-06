Nancoo: Laventille elders should follow children’s lead

Kelvin Cudjoe competes in the under 13 long jump at the inaugural Laventille Morvant Track & Field Games held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, yesterday.

KELVIN Nancoo, chairman of the Port of Spain and Environs Sports Council, said children living in the communities of East Port of Spain should not have a stigma attached to them.

In an interview at the Hasely Crawford Stadium yesterday where the inaugural Laventille/Morvant Track and Field Games was held, Nancoo said East Port of Spain is a breeding ground for talented children, and that they must be respected as such.

“They mingle in friendly rivalry; there was not one fight (throughout the programme); I saw them holding hands. So, I don’t think they are the real problem. I think the real problem is the elders,” Nancoo said.

Over 400 children from 18 primary schools and one secondary school got a much needed self-esteem boost in a fun-filled day of friendly competition at yesterday’s event, which is a new feature of the Laventille / Morvant Schools’ Improvement Project (SIP), an initiative conceptualised by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

The games were put on with the combined efforts of the Ministry of Education, the Port-of-Spain and Environs Sports Council, the National Association of Athletics Administrations, retired teachers and principals. The aim of the track and field event is geared toward the holistic development of the child. The children spent the day competing in almost 100 different track and field events, while enjoying musical entertainment, lunches and snacks provided by sponsors and coordinators.

The slogan for the event was “I Am The Change.”

Nancoo, coordinator of the inaugural Laventille - Morvant Track & Field Games, encouraged parents to take advantage of such programmes geared to their physical and psychological development.

He also noted the rich history of the communities in and around Port of Spain as it relates to producing top athletes.

“Of all my years in Port of Spain and Environs, we’ve unearthed a lot of athletes from the Laventille - Morvant area. In fact, one of the best athletes I’ve seen in my entire life, called Joel Romain, in the under-13, under-15, was from Laventille. He was simply magnificient.”

Romain and two of his friends were shot and killed by police in 2009. He was a 19 year old multiple record-holding national runner.

“Laventille - Morvant has talent,” Nancoo repeated.

At the event, president of the National Association of Athletics Administration, Ephraim Serrette, and games chairperson Thora Best were recognised for their respective contributions to athletics and to communities of Morvant - Laventille.

Also recognised but unable to attend were: PM Rowley, Minister of Education Anthony Garcia, MPs Adrian Leonce and Fitzgerald Hinds, and advisor to the Minister of Education, Cheryl Ann Wilkinson.

