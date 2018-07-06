Myron B show to help baby

Myron B

THE Incredible Myron B has pledged the full proceeds from his upcoming King Humor-us concert in aid of medical expenses for baby Sian Flemming.

Real name Myron Bruce, the reigning National Extempo Monarch has assembled an all-star cast of comedians and humorous calypso acts for the two-night comedy, calypso and extempo showcase on July 21 and 22 at the Little Carib Theatre, White Street, Woodbrook.

Veteran comedians Errol Fabien, Damion Melville and Louis Antoine, former National Extempo Monarchs Black Sage (Philip Murray) and Lingo (Joseph Vautor La Placeliere) and calypsonians Kid Kalalloo (Julien Hunte) and Dirty Curty (Curtis Conyette) are among the performers scheduled to appear.

Baby Sian was born with Choanal Atresia, a congenital disorder where the back of the nasal passage (choana) is blocked by abnormal bony or soft tissue. Bruce said the four-year-old was able to get the initial surgery to remove the blockage done in the United States of America (USA), but now required further financial support to undergo post-surgical therapy in Columbia.

“She needs therapy to learn how to breathe and swallow. Up to today she still can’t do it on her own. So they (Sian and her parents) need to live at the hospital in Columbia to get the reconditioning therapy done. The treatment cost is roughly $500,000 million but payable in deposits of $150,000 every two months,” Bruce said in a media release.

Bruce said he first recognised the girl’s mother two years ago on TV asking for assistance for the initial surgery and has since followed the case closely. He said baby Sian presently relies on machines to breathe and swallow and has to be monitored continuously to ensure the machines are always properly working.

“If she doesn’t get this kind of treatment she could die at any moment. If there is any glitch with those machines she could die immediately,” Bruce lamented.

Bruce said over the years he has encountered many stories of parents pleading to the public for assistance to fund medical procedures for their sick children after the hospital or government was unable to assist.

The Maraval-born singer, who is known for his charitable works, said he has vowed to dedicate one show per year to helping to raise funds for these kinds of cases, the release said. He said he is counting on nationals to support the show which would also accept online donations via a livestream on Go Live TT.

“I hope that in doing this we can inspire other entertainers to come together and do shows like this to help people in need. You never know one day it might by me, or you or your family in need.

“I booked the venue, did the ads and contacted all the artistes personally, all good friends of mine and asked if they would be able to lend their services for free or for transport to the cause and they all agreed, so we have a show and we’re going to try to do it nice for Sian,” he concluded.

Tickets for King Humor-us are $200 and are available at Crosby’s Music Centre, St James and Simon’s Musical Supplies, Port of Spain. Tickets can also be reserved by calling or sending a Whatsapp message to 717-7103 or 482-6067 and online at www.incrediblemyronb.com