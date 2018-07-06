Govt stands on CoP position

GOVERNMENT will address the Police Service Commission’s (PSC) statement that its does not have the money, time and other resources to start a new process to select a Commissioner of Police (CoP). Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young made this statement at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.

The House of Representatives will sit in special session on Monday to debate a notification from President Paula-Mae Weekes to approve the nomination of acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harold Phillip as CoP. The PSC is funded by Government but has its own budget, Young explained.

Telling reporters that Government has “very little say” in the selection process, Young recalled the last process done by the firm KPMG cost $3 million. A previous selection process by Penn State cost $7 million.

Young said Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis’ statement in the House on Tuesday, was designed “to negate any mischief that we have seen in the past when we have seen names being put forward to the Parliament.”

He accused the Opposition of continuing to engage in a strategy of raising race and other issues regarding the CoP nominees, even before their names go to Parliament. “We are sticking to what has been said before. On a matter of principle, the process is flawed.” Young said Government will not support any nominee arising out of that process.