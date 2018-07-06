Death over debt

AN Icacos man may have been killed as a result of an unpaid debt by people in the area, according to sources close to the family.

Vicky Sankar was shot and killed outside his Ramsey Street home at around 10 am on Wednesday by two masked gunmen.

Sankar was with his brother Nicholas, when the gunmen who were hiding in nearby bushes, ambushed them and shot Sankar several times before running away. In his last breath, Sankar told Nicholas to seek cover.

Relatives in the yard heard the shooting and called the police.

Seven spent shells were recovered at the scene.