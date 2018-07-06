Businessman in court

BUSINESSMAN Kriston Seepersad, who police say took $108,000 from three people for cars he never imported on their behalf, was granted $195,000 bail yesterday.

Seepersad was charged with three counts of larceny for allegedly taking the money from three people between November 2016 and April 2018.

Seepersad, 25, was arrested on July 3 by Cpl Khalil Hosein of the Fraud Squad. He appeared before Magistrate Alicia Chankar in the San Fernando First Magistrates Court yesterday.

According to police, on November 11, 2016, Seepersad took $68,000 from a man as down payment for the importation of two Sukuki Swift cars.

Between November 7 and December 31, 2017 he took $29,666 from a woman as a down payment to import a Nissan Navara and construction material.

On April 27, 2018 he took $10,700 from another man to import an Almera shell and construction material.

All three victims say they never received any items from Seepersad. Reports were made to Fraud Squad under Snr Supt Totaram Dookie which eventually led to Seepersad’s arrest. He was granted $195,000 bail with surety and his matters transferred to the Rio Claro Magistrates Court and the Princes Town Magistrates Court.