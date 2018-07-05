When dreams align

Jin Forde of J Angelique, left, and Afiya Bishhop of Loud By Afiya.

THERE is that saying that the best relationships start off as friendships. In this case, the friendship began in a shared taxi. That shared taxi and ultimate friendship birthed a business relationship between designers J Angelique, 29, (Barbadian Janelle Forde aka Jin Forde) and Loud by Afiya Bishop, 27.

The designers launched their new project: J Angelique and Loud by Afiya on June 29 at their Bengal Street, St James base.

Forde and Bishop believe that it is every designer’s dream to have a boutique and theirs came when, “We met briefly. A mutual friend (Stephanie Ramlogan) of ours introduced us in a fashion store,” Bishop said.

“I was going to Long Island and I saw her (Forde) on the flight and I was ‘hi.’ Then I saw her in baggage claim and I was like ‘Oh hi, how are you?’

“Then I saw this guy holding up a sign saying Loud by Afiya and Jin Forde. Then I realised we got into the same car...we were both a part of a fashion show that Irie Jam Radio (a New York radio station) was having.”

That fashion show took place at Roosevelt Field Shopping Mall in Long Island.

The boutique’s launch coincides with their “official meeting”, as Bishop puts it.

Although, Forde already had a location in Valsayn it gave both designers the chance to have “more of a retail space,” Forde told Newsday.

She said of their meeting and the boutique, “I think every designer’s dream is to have a boutique, so it was always something we wanted to do. Honestly, with Afiya and me things just aligned.”

She sees sharing the boutique as a “natural progression” because “we did a lot of pop-up shops.”

Bishop would often visit Forde’s Valsayn location to do the pop-up shops and when the two visited Grand Bazaar and saw an open space Forde suggested, “Let’s open a store together. And two months later that suggestion came through.”

Friday’s launch saw the designers’ family, friends, support system and clients, among others, come together. Although there are no immediate plans to do a clothing line together it is still an option for them.

The collaboration also came about, Forde said, “due to the overwhelming responses we both had to our pop-up shops. Our clients showed enthusiasm for a shared retail space and a true shopping experience.”

Forde has been in the fashion business since 2011 and Bishop since 2012. Both designers define their style as resort wear.

Bishop’s designs use African and tribal prints. Accessories designed by Sade Powell are also available at the boutique.

While the two have done well individually, they also believe “since we are so strong individually, we could only be that much stronger together,” Forde said. While Bishop said, “Just because we are working in the same field does not mean we necessarily have to see each other as competitors.

“We hit it off immediately when we met in New York officially on the taxi and we became friends. I guess because we were put in a situation where we did not really know anyone at the hotel and it was just us.

“We got to know each other. Just because she is a female designer and I am a female designer and we both do resort wear, she has her clients, I have my clients and if we come together then we can also exchange clients and build a stronger brand. Just be stronger as a team rather than separately.”

Although TT is currently in a recession, Forde and Bishop do not see this affecting business.

Forde said her designs are usually for special events such as weddings which are never out of season.

“And we have different lines catering for different bits so whether you’re on the road, you’re at work, a special occasion if you’re going to a wedding...so people usually treat J Angelique as when you’re doing something for a special event...so I don’t think people are going to stop getting married or Carnival will end. There is always room and once you provide great service and live up to everything that you market, there should be no fear.”

Bishop believes her line of feel-good clothing will also always have a space but she has also created more economical pieces. “I try to create feel good clothing. Once people continue to feel fabulous, then they will shop even though the economy is not so well. I have not had any problems with customers’ budgets or a drop in sales or anything like that.

“What I have tried to do is create more economical pieces. I have tried to create some pieces that weren’t as expensive as my regular price items so that would still help. People still purchase the regular-priced items as well as the lower-priced items,” she said.

The partners also share a love for print and colour. And Bishop wants women to know that you don’t have to wear dark colours to be taken seriously.

“Women were groomed into thinking that they need to wear dark colours and black clothes to be taken seriously. And I feel like now we are stepping out of that box. I could still be a professional and have on bright colours and something fancy that I like. I don’t necessarily have to wear a suit and look like a man to be taken seriously,” Bishop said as Forde nodded in agreement.

It is also the hope of these designers that it sets in trend in the fashion world and beyond that people can collaborate and “make magic.”

“I think when people sees partnerships, it kind of spurs on a spirit of that. When people realise they could collaborate and make magic and make things happen...maybe I could do something with my friend and make things happen. So I think we will set a positive example for entrepreneurs who have an idea, a friend and want to start a business,” Forde said.