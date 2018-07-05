Valencia schoolboy hospitalised after being hit by car
ENRIQUE ASSON
Valencia residents took a schoolboy to the Sangre Grande hospital after he was knocked down on the Valencia stretch, Valencia, around 9.30 am.
The 14-year-old student, Sean Ramdan, a form one student of Valencia High School was hit by a speeding car as he attempted to cross the road.
The teen has a broken arm and told doctors his head hurt.
The driver has been detained by police.
The boy, eyewitnesses said, appears to be critical.
