Valencia schoolboy hospitalised after being hit by car

Photo: Enrique Asson

ENRIQUE ASSON

Valencia residents took a schoolboy to the Sangre Grande hospital after he was knocked down on the Valencia stretch, Valencia, around 9.30 am.

The 14-year-old student, Sean Ramdan, a form one student of Valencia High School was hit by a speeding car as he attempted to cross the road.

The teen has a broken arm and told doctors his head hurt.

The driver has been detained by police.

The boy, eyewitnesses said, appears to be critical.