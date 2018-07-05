TT swimmers dominate CCCAN 3K

Zoe Anthony, centre, Savannah Chee-Wah,left, and Gabrielle Vickeles,right, won gold, silver and bronze respectively, yesterday in the 3,000 metre U12 female CCCAN Open Water meet, in Aruba.

ZOE Anthony added yet another gold medal to her impressive haul when she won the Girls 3K open water swim on the penultimate day of races at the CCCAN Swimming Championships in Aruba, yesterday.

Anthony, who won the most individual medals in the girls 11-12 age division, completely dominated the open water to win in 46 minutes, 16 seconds, well ahead of her teammates Savannah Chee-Wah (49:07) and Gabrielle Vickles (51:19), who rounded off the top three spots.

On the boys’ side, Nikoli Blackman also added to his heavy load of medals with the 3K gold. He finished in 45:14, with Daniel Mair of Jamaica coming second in 48:08.

The 5K was staged soon after, but no TT swimmer placed in the top three. Today, the final day of competition will see the Boys and Girls 10K open water events.

Even before yesterday’s stunning performance from the TT swimmers, the team was in line to finish with the overall team prize, which takes into account scores from the CCCAN’s various water sports, including diving and synchronised swimming.

Along with Anthony and Blackman, Zarek Wilson’s performances have been exceptional. Wilson has the most medals in the TT camp, most of which are gold including the 50m and 100m backstroke double; 200m and 400m freestyle; 50m backstroke; 200m IM; and the 400m freestyle and 400m medley relays.

