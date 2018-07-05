Teen accuses cop of $21 robbery

A Maraval teenager has identified a St James police constable as the man who robbed him of $21 and kept him hostage on June 21.

The 17-year-old victim pointed out the constable during an identification parade at Port of Spain CID on Wednesday. A second constable on the parade was not identified by the teenager.

The Professional Standard Bureau will seek the Director of Public Prosecutions' advice on if to charge the identified officer with kidnapping, false imprisonment and robbery.