State ordered to compensate manager

THE STATE has been ordered to compensate a business development manager for false imprisonment and unlawful detention.

In a recent ruling, Justice Ricky Rahim ordered the State to pay to Trishuana Scarlett, $85,500 in compensation, including interest, after she was illegally held by Fraud Squad for 36 hours in 2012, and deprived of her liberty.

Scarlett, the wife of a prominent Port of Spain attorney, was taken from her Belmont home by police on December 10, 2012, at 5.30 am.

According to her evidence, she was pregnant at the time and was not told by the police why she was being arrested.

Scarlett was taken to the Fraud Squad office at the corner of Park and Richmond Street, Port of Spain, and was only told, four hours later, that she was being detained to aid in the investigation of fraud charges against her former employer, an accountancy firm based in the United Kingdom, although she had been first told by the police that she was to be charged.